INS: Construction work grows by 5.5 pct, in first five months

The volume of construction work increased by 5.5 pct, in the first five months of the year, compared to the same period of 2020, as unadjusted series, while, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, the increase was of 2.7 pct, according to data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The official statistics reveal the fact that, in the January 1 - May 31, 2021 period, as unadjusted series, on structural elements there was an increase in new construction work by 12.8 pct. On the other hand, decreases were recorded in capital repair work (-11.3 pct) and current maintenance and repair (-6.8 pct).

Furthermore, by objects of construction, increases were noted in residential buildings (+23.9 pct) and engineering constructions (+0.3 pct), while non-residential buildings noted a drop of 0.5 pct.According to the INS, the volume of construction work increased, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, by 2.7 pct, supported by new construction work (+8.3 pct). Nonetheless, capital repair works, and current repairs and maintenance dropped by 10.7 pct and 8.1 pct, respectively.Depending on objects of construction, an increase was noted in residential buildings (+13.1 pct), and in the case of non-residential building and engineering constructions a decrease of 2.2 pct and 0.4 pct, respectively, was noted.At the level of May 2021 vs. May 2020, the volume of construction work, as unadjusted series, rose in total by 6.1 pct. In this context, depending on structural elements an increase was noted in new construction work (+14.7 pct). At the same time, current repairs and maintenance diminished by 8.9 pct and capital repair works dropped by 7.6 pct.Depending on objects of construction, the volume in construction work grew in residential buildings by 40.6 pct, while engineering constructions and non-residential buildings dropped by 4.4 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively, agerpres reports.As workdays and seasonally adjusted series, construction work increased in total by 7 pct. By structural elements, an increase was noted in new construction work by 14.8 pct, yet decreases were noted in current repairs and maintenance (-10.8 pct) and capital repairs work (-7.4 pct).According to the quoted source, depending on objects of construction, the volume of construction work increased in residential buildings (+37.6 pct) but decreased for engineering constructions - by 2.6, and non-residential buildings - by 1.1 pct.This year, compared to the May-April period, the volume of construction work dropped both as unadjusted series (-0.7 pct), and as adjusted series (-5.8 pct).