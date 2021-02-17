INS: Increases in wholesale turnover in 2020

Wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, as a gross series, by 3.3pct in 2020, compared to the previous year, a more consistent jump, of 8.8pct, having been recorded in the reference period December 2020 vs December 2019, according to the official data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

At the same time, the wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 6.5pct in December 2020, compared to the same period the previous year.

Statistical data show that in 2020, December vs November, the wholesale trade turnover, as gross series, increased by 0.3pct.

As adjusted series, in the same reference period, the wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.4pct, overall.