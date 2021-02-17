 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS: Increases in wholesale turnover in 2020

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, as a gross series, by 3.3pct in 2020, compared to the previous year, a more consistent jump, of 8.8pct, having been recorded in the reference period December 2020 vs December 2019, according to the official data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

At the same time, the wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 6.5pct in December 2020, compared to the same period the previous year.

Statistical data show that in 2020, December vs November, the wholesale trade turnover, as gross series, increased by 0.3pct.

As adjusted series, in the same reference period, the wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.4pct, overall.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.