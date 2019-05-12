INS: Over 265,000 arrivals of tourists registered in Bucharest in first two months of 2019

The number of arrivals of tourists in Bucharest in the first two months of 2019 amounted to 265,160, of which about 96 percent (253,840 arrivals) were arrivals in hotels, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As many as 3,114 tourists arrivals were registered in villas, 1,046 arrivals in boarding houses and 50 in motels.The number of overnight stays in the mentioned period was 452,440, of which 428,997 overnight stays in hotels.The net occupancy rate of accommodation places was 32.5 percent in January and 38.1 percent in February.At national level, in the first two months of this year, arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments totaled 1.517 million, up 6.3 percent over the similar period of 2018. The arrivals of Romanian tourists accounted for 81.9 percent.Overnight stays in accommodation establishments in January - February 2019 totaled 2.969 million, up 9.8 percent y-o-y. Romanian tourists accounted for 81.3 percent.