INS: Retail turnover up by 2.1 pct in first 11 months of 2020

Romania's retail trade turnover volume (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 2.1%, respectively by 2.2%, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the INS, the volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as unadjusted series, increased overall by 2.1% between January 1 and November 30, 2020, compared to January 1 - November 30, 2019, due to the increase in sales of non-food products (+ 5.5%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.3%).

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 8.7%.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, recorded a growth of 2.2%, between January 1 and November 30, 2020, compared to the similar period in 2019, against the background of increased sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.7%) and sales of non-food products (+ 5.3%).

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 8.2%.

The INS data show that the volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as unadjusted series, increased overall by 1.4% in November 2020, compared to the previous month, due to the increase in sales of non-food products (+ 8.1%).

There was a decrease in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (-6.4%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-2.2%).

The volume of turnover in retail trade (increased overall by 1.4%), as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, grew overall by 0.7% in November 2020, compared to the previous month, due to the increases registered in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+ 2.2%) and in the sales of non-food products (+ 0.6%).

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 0.3%.

Also, the volume of turnover in retail trade (increased overall by 0.7%), as unadjusted series, increased overall by 3.3% in November 2020, compared to November 2019, due to increases in sales of non-food products (+ 9.7%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 1.9%).

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 7.3%.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 5.1% in November 2020, compared to November 2019, against the backdrop of the increases registered in the sales of non-food products (+ 10.7%) and in the sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 4.6%).

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 4.7%.