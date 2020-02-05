INS: Retail turnover up by more than 7.2 per cent in 2019

The retail turnover, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motor cycles, increased by 7.2 per cent last year, compared with the same period of 2018, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

According to the INS, the increase was due to the increase in the sales of non-food stuffs (+8.8 per cent), retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+6.5 per cent) and sales of food stuffs, beverages and tobacco (+6.0 per cent).

The retail turnover, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motor cycles, gross series, increased by 5.8 per cent, overall, in December 2019 against the previous month, due to the growth recorded in the sales of food stuffs, beverages and tobacco (+17.7 per cent) and non-food stuffs (+2.2 per cent). The retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores dropped 6.4 per cent.

The retail turnover, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motor cycles, series adjusted on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 0.8 per cent in December 2019 against the previous month, due to the growth recorded in the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+2.3 per cent), sales of food stuffs, beverages and tobacco (+1.3 per cent) and sales of non-food stuffs (+0.2 per cent).

Moreover, the retail turnover, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motor cycles, gross series, increased by 5.8 per cent, overall, in December 2019 against the same month of the previous year recorded a growth by 9.3 per cent, due to growth recorded in the non-food stuffs sales (+11.1 per cent), sales of food stuffs, beverages and tobacco (+9.4 per cent) and the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+5.1 per cent).

The retail turnover, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motor cycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 8.3 per cent in December 2019 against December 2018, due to the increases recorded in the non-food stuffs sector (+9.5 per cent), sales of food stuffs, beverages and tobacco (+8.1 per cent) and the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+3.9 per cent). AGERPRES