INS: Turnover in car and motorcycle trade up 40.9 pct in first five months of 2021

The volume of turnover in car and motorcycle trade increased by 40.9%, as an unadjusted series, in the first five months compared to the similar period of the previous year, and so did the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population which went up by 27.6%, as unadjusted series, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in the period January 1 - May 31, 2021 compared to the similar period of 2020, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as unadjusted series, registered a turnover by 40.9% higher, influenced by the increase in the turnover of: trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 59.0%), trade in motor vehicles (+ 51.1%), trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+ 31.8%) and maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+20.7%).

Between January 1 and May 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, increased by 36.5%, agerpres reports.The activity of market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, in the first five months of this year registered a turnover by 27.6% higher compared to the period January 1 -May 31, 2020, influenced by the increase in turnover of: hairdressing and other beauty services (+ 59.5%), hotel and restaurant activities (+ 33.9%), gambling and other recreational activities (+ 25.8%) and activities of washing and (dry) cleaning of textile articles and fur products (+ 12.9%). The activities of tourist agencies and tour operators registered decreases (-7.5%).The activity of market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, between January 1 and May 31, 2021, registered a turnover by 20.0% higher compared to the similar period of 2020.According to the INS, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as unadjusted series, in May 2021, compared to the previous month, increased by 12.9%, due to increases registered in the trade in: motor vehicles (+ 18.1%), motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 15.9%), maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+6.7) and parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+ 4.7%).The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, increased by 6.8% in May 2021, compared to the previous month.As regards the market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, in May 2021, compared to the previous month, the volume of turnover registered an increase of 27.5%, due to the increases registered in gambling and other recreational activities (+ 79.6%), the activities of hotels and restaurants (+ 18.8%) and the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (+17.1%). Decreases were registered in hairdressing and other other beauty services (-2.9%) and washing and (dry) cleaning of textile articles and fur products (-0.2%).The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in May 2021, compared to the previous month, registered an increase of 16.8%.INS data show that the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as unadjusted series, in May 2021, compared to May 2020, increased by 72.0%, due to the increases registered in the trade in motor vehicles (+ 106.5%), the trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+ 41.8%), the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+ 36.5%) and in the trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 18.7%).The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in May 2021, increased by 68.3% compared to May 2020.According to the INS, the activity of market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, in May 2021, registered a turnover by 298.8% higher compared to May 2020, due to the increases registered in gambling and other recreational activities (+ 3736.7%), activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (+ 306.0%), activities of hotels and restaurants (+ 225.5%), hairdressing services and other beauty services ( + 106.5%) and in washing and (dry) cleaning of textile articles and fur products (+ 52.8%).The activity of market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in May 2021 increased by 273.4%, compared to May 2020.