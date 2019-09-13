INS: Turnover in cars and motorcycle trade grows 10.2 pct in July 2019

The total turnover for wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles went up in July 2019, as gross series, by 10.2 pct, compared to the same month of last year, and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality by 7.9 pct.

The increase in turnover on this segment is due to increases registered in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+27.8 pct), in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+12.1 pct), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+10.7 pct) and in the trade with motor vehicles (+9.1 pct).On the other hand in the first seven months of the year, the turnover volume in motor vehicles and motorcycles' trade increased by 7.2 pct, as gross series, over the same period of 2018, and by 6.6 pct as series adjusted by working days and seasonality.In this period, the turnover volume increased in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+40.4 pct), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+9.0 pct), in the trade with motor vehicles (+6.3 pct) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+5.0 pct).As compared to June 2019, the volume of turnover in the motor vehicles and motorcycles' trade increased by 1.7 pct as gross series, and dropped by 4.4 pct in the series adjusted by working days and seasonality.This 1.7 pct increase was due to rises registered in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+17.9 pct), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+11.9 pct) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+6.1 pct). Turnover decreases were registered in the trade with motor vehicles (-3.7 pct).On the other hand, the turnover volume for market services provided to the population grew in July 2019 compared to July 2018 both as a gross series, by 5.3 pct, and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 6.2 pct, according to the INS.This 5.3 pct increase was due to rises in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+23.0 pct), in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+11.1 pct), in the hairdressing and other embellishment activities (+8.5 pct) and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (+0.1 pct). The turnover in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 15.1 pct.Year-over-Year, the volume of turnover in the market services in the first seven months of 2019 provided to the population went up as a gross series by 13.9 pct, and as series adjusted according to number of working days and seasonality by 14.2 pct.In July 2019, the turnover volume of the market services provided to the population, compared to the previous month, increased as gross series by 7.4 pct and decreased as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality by 1.0 pct