INS: Turnover in trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles down 12.2pct Jan-Aug

The turnover in the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased, between January 1 and August 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, both as gross series, by 12.2pct, and as a series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 11.7pct, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, in the first eight months of 2020, compared to January 1-3 August 2019, the turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, recorded a turnover in decrease of 12.2pct, as a result of decreases registered in the trade of motor vehicles (-18.0pct), trade in spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (-9.5pct) and in the activities of maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (-0 , 9pct).

Trade in motorcycles, spare parts and accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair increased by 78.7pct.

Also, in the first eight months of this year, compared to the same period in 2019, the turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality , decreased by 11.7pct.

The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in the period January 1 - August 31, 2020 registered a turnover by 34pct lower compared to the similar period of 2019, influenced by the drop in the turnover recorded for the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-48.6pct), gambling and other recreational activities (-37.8pct), activities of hotels and restaurants (-31.0pct), activities of washing and cleaning (dry) articles textiles and fur products (-23.8pct) and hairdressing and other beauty services (-15.0pct).

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in the period January 1 - August 31, 2020, registered a turnover by 34.6pct lower compared to the period January 1 - 31 August 2019.

At the same time, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in August 2020, compared to August 2019, increased by 1.5pct due to the increases recorded. trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+ 101.4pct) and motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+ 2.4pct). There were decreases in activities in the trade of parts and accessories for motor vehicles (-0.6pct) and in the trade in motor vehicles (-0.1pct).

The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in August 2020, increased by 2.5pct compared to of August 2019.

The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in August 2020, registered a turnover by 22.4pct lower than in August 2019, as a result of the decreases registered in the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (- 45.2pct), gambling and other recreational activities (-29.6pct), activities of washing and cleaning (dry) of textiles and fur products (-27.7pct) and hotel activities And restaurants (-16.3pct). Hairdressing and other beautification services increased by 7.9pct.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in August 2020 decreased by 28pct, compared to August 2019.