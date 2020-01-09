INS: Unemployment rate stagnates at 4 per cent in Nov

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stagnated at 4 November in 2019, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The unemployment rate in men exceeded the unemployment rate in women by 0.9 per cent, with the respective values being of 4.4 per cent in the case of the men and 3.5 per cent for women.The number of unemployed (15-74 years old) estimated for November 2019 was 366,000 persons, up from the previous month (365,000 persons), but down from the same month of the previous year (374,000 persons).The unemployment rate for adults (25-74 years old) was estimated at 3.0 per cent for November 2019 (3.5 per cent for men and 2.4 per cent for women).The number of unemployed persons aged 25-74 represented 69.7 per cent of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2019.