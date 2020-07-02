INS:Arrivals in tourist accommodation units, 96.9 pct decrease in May; 3.8 pct were foreign tourists

Arrivals recorded in tourist accommodation units in May 2020 dropped by 96.9 pct over those in May 2019, to 34,600, foreign tourists representing 3.8 pct, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments, the largest share was held by those from Europe (76.9 pct of total foreign tourists), the large majority belonging to countries in the European Union.

According to the INS, the overnight stays in the tourist accommodation units in May 2020 totaled 65,700, a 97 pct drop over May 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stays, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 93.9 pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 6.1 pct.

In what regards the overnight stays of foreign tourists, the highest share was held by those in Europe (55 pct of total number of foreign tourists), 59.1 pct of them belonging to countries in the European Union. The average length of stay in May 2020 was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 3.0 for foreign tourists.

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border crossing points, numbered 196,100 in the month of May, a drop of 81.5 pct over the month of May 2019. Road and naval means of transport were the most used for arrivals from abroad, representing 94.3 pct and 3.7 pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, recorded at the border crossing points, numbered 302,000 in the month of may, a drop of 83.9 pct compared to May 2019. Road and air transport were the most used ways to leave abroad representing 88.8 pct and 10.3 pct, respectively, of the total number of departures.

In the January 1 - May 31, 2020 period, arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units totaled 1.81 million, a drop of 57.9 pct over the same period of last year.

Of the total number of arrivals, in the January 1 - May 31, 2020 period, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 84.3 pct, while foreign tourists represented 15.7 pct.

In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments, the highest share was held by those in Europe (74.2 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), while of them 71.7 pct came from countries in the EU.

According to the INS, in the January 1 - May 31, 2020 period, overnight stays recorded in the tourist accommodation units totaled 3.57 million, a drop of 57.5 pct compared to the same period of last year. Of the total number of overnight stays in the mentioned period, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 82.7 pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 17.3 pct.

In what regards the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (72.5 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), while 70.3 pct of them were from countries in the EU. The average length of stay in the first five months was of 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

By countries, of the total number of foreign tourists who checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation establishments most came from Germany (29,600), Israel (27,100), Italy (25,900), the UK (17,900) and France (16,400). The arrivals of foreign tourists to Romania, recorded at border checkpoints, have numbered in the reference period January 1 - May 31, 2020, 2.31 million, a drop of 45.3 pct over the same period of last year. Road and air transport were the means most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, representing 79.1 pct and 18.3 pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, recorded at the border crossing points, numbered, in the January 1 - May 31, 2020 period, 4.46 million, a drop of 44.9 pct compared to the same period of last year. Road and air were the most used means for departures abroad, representing 69.1 pct and 30.2 pct, respectively, of the total number of departures.

According to the INS, the data "takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken by the authorities following the decreeing of the state of emergency on Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020 and the state of alert starting with May 17."