INSP: 98 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week, all of them with BA.5 subvariant

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 19-25 September, the Omicron variant was detected in 98 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the INSP, until 25 September 2022, as many as 8,989 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported, told Agerpres.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (33pct) was detected in 2,972 cases.

In the same week, the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in all 98 cases.

To date, the BA.5 sub-variant has been detected in 2,586 cases (28.8pct), a percentage by 1.03 times higher than the previous week.

According to the quoted source, until 25 September, a number of 17,321 sequencing processes were reported to INSP - CNSCBT, of which 98 in the last week.

The 98 processed sequences were reported by the INCDMM Cantacuzino (52), the "Matei Bals" Institute (46).