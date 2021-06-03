 
     
INSP: By May 30, 1,442 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants that cause concern

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday that, as of May 30, 2,020 sequencings had been reported and 1,442 cases with SARS-CoV-2 virus variants had been confirmed which "cause concern."

Of the 1,442 cases with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 variants, "1,494 are with the British version (B.1.1.7), 10 with the South African version (B.1.351) and 15 with the Brazilian version (P.1) and 23 with the Indian variant (B.1.617.2).

According to the INSP, until May 30, the confirmation rate with variants of concern (VOC) was 71%.

There were recorded and reported to INSP 30 confirmed deaths with SARS-CoV-2 which cause concern, of which 27 with the British version (B.1.1.7) and three with the Brazilian version (P.1).

