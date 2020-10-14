 
     
INSP: Updated list of yellow zone countries; 32 states for which self-quarantine is imposed

bbj.hu
carantina

The list of countries in the yellow zone, for which self-quarantine is mandatory for 14 days following arrival from their territory to Romania was updated, now containing 32 states and territories, according to AGERPRES.

On October 6, the list had 49 countries with high epidemiological risk.

The measure of quarantine remains in force for people coming from countries such as Spain, Israel, the Czech Republic, France, Belgium, the USA, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom or the Republic of Moldova.

The new list enters into force on Thursday, at midnight.

According to the list published on the website of the National Institute of Public Health and approved on Tuesday by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, self-quarantine will be imposed for 14 days in the case of the following countries and territories:

* Andorra

* Israel

* Montenegro

* The Czech Republic

* French Polynesia

* Guam

* Argentina

* Belgium

* Bahrain

* The Netherlands

* Bahamas

* Aruba

* Gibraltar

* Spain

* Costa Rica

* France

* The Republic of Moldova

* United Kingdom

* Iceland

* Puerto Rico

* Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

* Armenia

* Lebanon

* Cape Verde

* Panama

* Slovakia

* The United States of America

* Colombia

* Kuweit

* Brazil

* Malta

* Oman

The measure allows the exception of persons who arrive in Romania from the high epidemiological risk countries/territories if they remain on the national territory for less than 3 days (72 hours) and present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test, done within 48 hours before their entry into the national territory.

The persons that arrive in Romania from countries/territories and enter quarantine for a period of 14 days may cease their quarantine on the tenth day, if they submit a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 with the sample taken on the eighth day of quarantine, and if they do not show specific symptoms.

