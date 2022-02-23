Institution studying former Securitate archives to receive millions of documents, recordings from Inteligence Service

The National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives (CNSAS) informs that it will resume the declassification and transfer procedures of the files created by the former Securitate [the former political police, during the communist regime - editor's note], with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) going to hand over approximately 2,900,000 recordings, 49,000 personnel files, and also 6,000,000 index cards for that purpose.

According to a CNSAS press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, in the next period, 3,502 files with more than 10,000 volumes from the Informative, Network, Documentary, Criminal, Non-Operative, Library and 0110 archives on paper will be handed over to the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives.Also, 3,184 rolls of film and 7,562 microfilm jackets will be transferred, representing 184,111 files from the Informative, Network, 0110, Documentary and Criminal archives, as well as six rolls with photographs and documents from the Criminal archive and 30 tape recorders.Also, the Romanian Intelligence Service will provide, in electronic format, data from the records of the Documentation and Information Centre (CID), totaling approximately 2,900,000 records, as well as a number of 49,000 personnel files on paper, totaling approximately 1,200 linear metres of archive.Subsequently, about 6,000,000 files will be handed over from the General Documentation Library.This takeover of archival material represents the result of the permanent institutional dialogue between the CNSAS College and the Romanian Intelligence Service and the determination of the management of both institutions to complete this process, the press release reads.The files will enter the CNSAS archive and will be made available to the public interested in knowing the history of Romania during the communist period. (AGERPRES)