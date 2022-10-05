Intelligence Service organizes complex cyber security exercise

The Romanian Information Service, through the National Cyberint Centre, organized the sixth edition of the CyDEx national cyber security exercise at the National Military Circle, between October 3 and 5.

According to a press release of the SRI, the hands-on event brought together over 300 experts from institutions operating in cybersecurity, including the beneficiaries of the project "National system for the protection of IT&C infrastructures of national interest against threats from cyberspace," companies running on public or private capital, as well as representatives of the academic environment.Participants carried out joint activities to solve some simulated cyber attacks in the training ground of the National Cyberint Centre, with several levels of complexity and a high degree of realism.An important role in the exercise was also assigned to the technical staff of the present entities, who connected remotely to the designated resources within the range, in order to solve the cyber incidents that occurred in the 7 scenarios.CyDEx has as its main objective the exercise of defense capabilities in the field of cyber security against threats to IT&C infrastructures with critical valences for national security.According to the SRI, the activity contributed to raising awareness of the level of preparation and technical expertise of the different actors in the event of an event that could have a major impact on cyberspace at the national level. At the same time, the exercise helped to develop and strengthen the public-private partnership in order to develop an effective mechanism for warning, alerting and reacting to cyber incidents.This year's edition was also supported by partners from the private sector: Bitsentinel, PaloAlto Networks, Deloitte, Clico, Enevo and TrendMicro and was organized by the Romanian Information Service (Cyberint National Center), the Ministry of National Defense (Cyber ??Defense Command), The Foreign Information Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Directorate of Cyber Security, the Protection and Guard Service, the Office of the National Registry of State Secret Information and the Special Telecommunications Service.