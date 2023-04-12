Interest exists in doubling capacity of Romanian weapons facilities to ensure production for NATO countries (EconMin)

Romania is interested in doubling the capacity of the Plopeni Mechanical Plant and the Dragomiresti Special Products Plant, to ensure production for NATO countries, and we will work together with European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton to arrange for support for these investments, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Wednesday.

"The 800 million RON already earmarked from the state budget for investments in the defense industry, but also the future investments in partnership with the European Commission, will represent the basis for the development of the defense industry. We have prepared solutions both for the gunpowder plant, and for the production lines in Plopeni and Dragomiresti," Spataru told a press conference at the end of the visit to the two facilities.

The minister specified that the Romanian authorities are ready to invest and also have the technical documentation ready to increase the production capacity both for large caliber ammunition of over 100 mm, and for the gunpowder production unit.

Spataru explained that he also discussed with Commissioner Thierry Breton about the support the Romanian industry can receive through state aid schemes, against the backdrop of the temporary crisis, but also for the development of basic industries: steel and aluminum, the automotive industry, the industry of building materials, so as to be prepared to jump to Ukraine's support when the reconstruction of this country begins.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, who is on an official visit to Romania, went on Wednesday to two defense industry facilities accompanied by Economy Minister Spataru - Romarm subsidiaries Plopeni Mechanical Plant and Dragomiresti Special Products Plant.