Interim IntMin Fifor asks prefects to analyze risks and vulnerabilities in each county

Interim Minister of Interior Mihai Fifor asked prefects and heads of county structures of the MAI (Ministry of Internal Affairs) to make an analysis in the shortest while on the main risk and vulnerabilities facing each county.

"The Minister asked for an analysis of the vulnerabilities concerning public order, crime statistics, as well as the main risks facing citizens in each county. He also asked for the analysis to include situations regarding the schools, the number of crimes committed inside the education units and surrounding areas," informed a press release of the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.Moreover, the prefects were ordered to take the necessary measures, in cooperation with the county school inspectorates, to make sure that the education units are ready for the new school year.According to the same source, these reports should be ready in one week."Mihai Fifor asked the prefects to postpone their holidays in order to personally supervise the activity of these institutions during this time and to actively get involved in the coordination of the county institutions, with an emphasis on their responsibilities in guaranteeing public order and safety," reads the release.The request was made on Wednesday during a videoconference meeting.