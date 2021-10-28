Interim PM Citu unconvinced by arguments that Covid antibodies should be admitted as green pass criteria

Bucharest, Oct 28 /Agerpres/ - Interim Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Thursday regarding suggestions that individuals who recovered from asymptomatic COVID-19, are not registered with the Public Health Directorate, yet prove that they have antibodies from this infection should also be eligible for the green pass, that no other European country has such a regulation in place.

"We have to discuss this with specialists to see if there is a variant. Now, we like to reinvent everything. The standard procedure throughout Europe is that everyone who has been through the disease is already registered. (...) I don't know if there is another country where the green pass has been extended to cover people who have antibodies detected by another method, but we'll see. I think this green pass variant all of Europe applies is the easiest and that we should move on. It is sad to see the PSD digging its heels whenever a good measure is about to be implemented and trying to postpone it," Citu said when asked about the possibility put forth by some PSD representatives for the green pass to be issued also based on antibody proof.

Citu also mentioned that increasingly more resources are being allocated for health efforts and measures are being taken to open more ICU beds.

"(...) I hope that we are able to stop the rise of deaths, that fatalities go down in the coming period. We have a growing number of beds, you have seen that more resources have been allocated in the last period. (...) We already have over 1,900 people in ICUs. This proves that we were able to rapidly increase the number of intensive care beds - in one month and a half we have reached 1,900 beds from 1,600. We will continue our efforts to make all the necessary resources available, to make sure that those who get there have the best conditions. At the same time it is best for people to no longer end up at ICUs and get vaccinated," added Citu.

Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday that the bill on the workplace green pass is "poorly written" and causes many problems.

"Rather than generating solutions, this bill creates a raft of problems, because it does something unacceptable, it creates discrimination between various social categories, requires medical staff who do not yet want to get vaccinated to pay out of pocket for testing - and I don't think the medical system can afford this," Rafila said.

The Senate plenum rejected on Wednesday by a vote of 60 to 67 and two abstentions the bill mandating the European digital COVID certificate at the workplace for the personnel of certain public and private entities.