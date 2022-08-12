International Art Camp 'Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections' in Cloasterf, art expression above language barriers

The International Art Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections" organized this week in Cloasterf village, Saschiz commune with the central Mures County, a pilot project proposed for implementation by the choreographer Daniel Pop, managed to determine the participants and the locals to express themselves through art and to overcome the language barriers.

The organization of this camp was the idea of the choreographer and dancer Daniel Pop and brought together a group of artists from Romania, France and Mexico, with a vast experience in practicing and transmitting knowledge in the performing arts: body expression, contemporary dance, fashion and design - ecofashion, experimental photo-video, animation theater and the art of interpreting through the seven emotions.

Thus, in the first days, 10 workshops, 4 performances and 4 thematic workshops took place, coordinated by the choreographer and teacher Daniel Pop, by the theatre and film actress Simona Maicanescu, with the participation of the puppet actors of the Teatrul pe Roti of Arad, Nuti and Sorin Dorobantu, who were joined by the visual artist and fashion designer EDDIECORPS.

"We are here to explore, to get to know ourselves and others better. We are at the Zori campsite in Cloasterf village, Saschiz commune, Mures County and we are very glad to be welcomedby the host of the campsite, Florentina Calugar, who receives us with much joy and curiosity. This project started thanks to a childhood friend, who is also here, Stefana Roman, who wanted to listen to my desire to find a place in nature, with a certain infrastructure through which we can unfold the materials that I have thought of. I have invited artists from the country and from outside the country to think of a transversal concept, which is the idea that we all do everything. We're contaminating ourselves in the good sense, because art, after all, is a virus. We like it, we feel good, we listen to each other, we respect each other, we take care of our collective spaces, the individual ones, we have moments of creation, moments of reflection, moments of trial, such as this fashion workshop," Daniel Pop said.

The choreographer said that the fruits of this international camp will be seen in time, not immediately, because he managed to open the minds of the participants - actors, directors, students or amateur artists - to learn that to create something special means to keep the comfort zone.

As for the public, it turned out to be very warm and welcoming, yet quite shy, but some locals got over shyness and participated in various workshops with professionals.

"People are very warm, very welcoming, but they have a certain retention. The shows are open to the public, every day we meet with them on the routes that we go through, we stop, we tell stories, and the couple of puppet actors Nuti and Sorin Dorobantu from the Teatrul pe Roti of Arad came with a dragon that I take out on the street to call people, to intrigue, to surprise them. And these reactions are very beautiful, all of them waiting to come to the shows. The next day, after the show, when they meet us on the street, they congratulate us, we greet all the world, we stop, we tell stories, we discover the community, the local artisans, the merchants, the cafes, the guesthouses, absolutely all of us are in contact with them, all of them are welcome to classes. Certain locals came, attended classes, were very excited, they will come. It is a very condensed time, very compact, because we have a lot to tell and try in five days of camp here, from Cloasterf," Daniel Pop added.

The actress Simona Maicanescu said that it is not in vain that this camp from Cloasterf is called "Legaturi", because everything was built on the collaboration between the participants.

"With Daniel Pop, the initiator of the project, we are friends, we respect and love each other, we help each other for better or for worse, we are there for each other, when everyone makes a creation. We've wanted to work together for a long time and now that's what's happened. He came up with this idea and we started embroidering around it. And I think a concept has been born, a gem that, for now, I think is really unique. It means this interweaving of connections between contemporary dance, theater, but otherwise, dolls, but different than usual, video and clothing restitution, but otherwise, in a recycling area. So it's all very environmentally friendly. That's why I say, it's a unique gem and we still don't get the end result, because we're in the making and pretending we're still tying them together and tomorrow we'll see what jewel comes out. Here is the right place, it's the right host, as they say, man sanctifies the place, because the host, our guide is Florentina Calugar, who is a kind of wonderful woman who wants to do everything, who obtains everything, who makes our connections with those in the village, with those in the commune. (...) I think this is where the cleanest, purest audience is, because they don't have prejudices, they haven't read chronicles, maybe they don't even know what our name is. Yes, they came to see something, an object, a thing, an incident that we give," Simona Maicanescu said.

Roxana Marian, an actress with the National Theatre in Targu Mures for about 20 years and a recent graduate of (Theatre/Film) Directing, believes that the International Artistic Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections" is a very necessary training for any actor, at any age.

"We don't work only for a show, not at a show, not only in theater rehearsals, we work or should work nonstop with us. And here we were able to do that in a very beautiful and very complex way. And I recommend to all the actors to shake off the rust from time to time and participate in such meetings. It seems to me an extraordinary initiative and I encourage Dani, whom I met working when he was a high school student. I worked together with him and his colleagues in two shows, in two consecutive years, amateur shows with high school students, but which were shows of a certain quality, with which they won prizes at the National Youth Theater Festival. It seems extraordinary to me that now, in a different guise, he organizes this camp, I participated in his workshops, he being the teacher, the coach. I thought this was very, very good, I learned, probably as they also learned from me then," Roxana Marian said.

A young woman who has flirted with acting before, Gabriela Sandu, considers the International Artistic Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections" a very good initiative, in which the artists return to the roots and are challenged to put their imagination to the test.

"First of all, the fact that you have the opportunity to meet new people takes you a little bit out of your comfort zone. And that's important for everyone, anytime in life, because we tend to get used to it in the same place of work, day by day with family, with friends, the same ones for a lifetime. And I think that's why the camp is called connections, because it's this opportunity to create new connections, to meet new people, to know ourselves in new contexts. In acting as well one has to come up with a new breath all the time and go beyond one's limits every time, see how far one can get, how much one's body can sustain all this stuff. The choreography part is very important even if it may not seem that the actors are also very good dancers on the stage. I see the movement itself, maybe not necessarily a choreography or a synchronization," Gabriela Sandu added.

The International Art Creation Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections" takes place over five days and ends at the end of this week, is coordinated by the university lecturer Adriana Boanta, PhD, and supported by the Student Entrepreneurial Society of the university, which supports the entrepreneurial initiative and coordinates the activity of all business incubators within the University of Arts (UAT) of Targu Mures.

During the five days of camp, the participants had access to training methods and tools in the artistic field, professional development activities, debates and entrepreneurial training, and artistic activities are carried out outdoors and indoors.

The concept of the camp was to mix artists, budding actors, students from the performing arts with amateurs, with people from other professional sectors, in order to encourage the exchange of cultural practices and create opportunities for collaboration by proposing an active dialogue between the performing arts scene, the community and the local developers, and facilitating the access to culture of the members of the local community by promoting intercultural exchange and artistic manifestations.AGERPRES