International conference on Impact of cyber interference on democratic/electoral processes in Bucharest

The Ministry of Interior (MAI), through the General Directorate of Internal Protection, is organizing, between May 14-15, an international conference on the topic "Impact of cyber interference on democratic/electoral processes," an event that relates to the efforts at the level of the European Union to strengthen the resilience of the member states and the European institutions in the face of external interferences on the electoral processes.

According to a press release of the MAI sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the event aims, as a matter of priority, to increase the level of awareness both at the level of the MAI structures and the other public authorities responsible for organizing and running the electoral processes, as well as at the level of the civil society, as a whole, regarding the vulnerabilities, risks and threats generated by foreign cyber interference.

On this occasion, the participants will have the opportunity to discuss current issues regarding malicious cyber interference by hostile actors, as well as to transfer know-how, best practices and lessons learned in the sphere of national and international inter-institutional cooperation, according to the same source.

The conference will be attended by officials from the European External Action Service, the Centre of Excellence for Combating Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE), the NATO Public Diplomacy Division (PUBLIC DIPLOMACY DIVISION), VIGINUM - the technical and operational service from the French Republic with responsibilities for ensuring protection against foreign interference, RESIST (UK) - the Office of the Prime Minister of the Government of Great Britain with responsibilities for strategic communication, representatives of the academic environment and civil society, as well as experts from structures active in the field of security national.