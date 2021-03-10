IntMin Bode: Gendarmes posted in public order to return to units and local police to City Halls

The government will decide to bring back some gendarmes from guarding some objectives to their training system, as well as to transfer the local police back to the town/city halls, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, told public television broadcaster TVR1 on Tuesday evening, according to AGERPRES.

"Tomorrow will come with two proposals in the CNSU [the National Committee for Emergency Situations] decision. This decision will be transposed by a government decision, namely an emergency ordinance. The first concerns the return of the gendarmes to guarding objectives. We had over 700 gendarmes posted from various public order units transferred into the public order system, and security was provided by employees of the National Defence Ministry. They have to return to the mandatory training system through their internal regulations and tomorrow we will make this decision," said Lucian Bode.

"The second regulation, at the request of the Association of Romanian Municipalities, for example, which officially requested through Mr. President Emil Boc, and not only him, that the local police be returned to town halls. There are two regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Lucian Bode further said.

He explained that last year, the local police was taken over, in a state of emergency, under the coordination of the national police.