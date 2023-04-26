IntMin Bode: Minister Kraner's visit thaws bilateral relations between Romania and Austria.

The minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Wednesday that at the meeting with the federal minister of the Interior of the Austrian government, Gerhard Kraner, the subject of unlocking the process of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area will be discussed, stressing that the visit of the Austrian counterpart "unfreezes" the bilateral relations between Romania and Austria, relations that cooled at the end of last year, told Agerpres.

"Today's visit is a natural continuation of the activities carried out by the structures of the ministries of Internal Affairs from Romania and Austria, structures that met at a technical level during this year. Today's visit is, if you like, a pragmatic approach to the topics of interest for our countries. I would like to say one more thing. Seeing the media's approach to this visit, I would confirm that this visit unfreezes the bilateral relations between Romania and Austria at the level of the MAI, relations that cooled at the end of last year. Today's agenda, in addition to the topics of interest for our countries' bilateral cooperation, is obviously including the topic of unlocking the accession process of Romania to the Schengen Area. At the end of this day, the actions we will carry out I hope will contribute to the achievement of this country's goal, of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area," said Bode, in the presence of Gerhard Kraner.