IntMin Carmen Dan: Over 9,200 alerts of multiple voting

Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Sunday told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that "there were over 9,200 alerts of multiple voting," mentioning that the ministry had all its duties during the European Parliament elections of May 26 domestically.

"I have put together the main ideas on what the MAI [Interior Ministry] does on the day of the elections, namely: secures the polling stations, provides the transport of the ballot papers, ensure the public order outside the polling stations, investigates the complaints about possible violations of the electoral legislation, ensures, through prefects, the observance of the activities in the electoral timetable. I am absolutely sure that the President [Klaus Iohannis, ed.n.] knows very well how things stand. I have notified the BEC [the Central Electoral Bureau] about the closure, the correlation of the reports about the referendum. We received information in the operational centre. I realized that it is important to convey these data to the BEC. We closed the day with over 9,200 alerts of multiple voting," Dan asserted.She added that the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) has the data on these alerts, but MAI had the responsibility to signal these alerts."My responsibility and, implicitly, that of the ministry was to signal that there are these alerts and that we receive them, their number being consistent. I took into account throughout this day only what happens at national level. I had a telephone conversation with Mr director general [of STS, ed.n.], I informed him that we will send this correspondence to the STS, too, to the AEP [Permanent Electoral Authority] and to the BEC, which we subsequently did. We checked these alerts, checks are still being conducted, there are many, but I think someone should tell people how it was technically possible to have so many alerts," Dan said.