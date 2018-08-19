IntMin Dan: Report on August 10 events is classified; I requested data from intelligence agencies

The official report on the events of August 10 is classified because some of its information regards data that the Interior Ministry (MAI) has requested from other national security agencies, Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Sunday according to Agerpres.

She added that none of the NGOs or platforms that initiated, supported and promoted this event has taken responsibility for the protest of August 10."There was no organiser to shoulder legal responsibility. It is important that we do not omit an aspect. The law regulates spontaneous public assemblies, but that was not the case here. The protest had been announced in the public space on social and mass media long before it happened," said Dan.The minister said the August 10 report had 90 pages."The classified nature of the document is given by the fact that some of the information contained in it regards data that MAI has requested from other national security agencies, and some aspects cannot be developed here. According to the report information that can be made public, in preparation of the mission on August 10, MAI formally requested information on the possible risks associated with this process from its partner intelligence agencies. The information flow covered general issues without being novelty in the economics of the mission, and not serious aspects that would have required special decisions or action. After the protest, we asked the same institutions for new information, or assessments of individuals or groups of people or entities that generated violence in Piata Victoriei," said Dan.