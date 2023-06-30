IntMin Predoiu: Citizen safety is not negotiable in any way.

The Minister of Interior, Catalin Predoiu, on Friday stated in Constanta, that it is inadmissible for the citizens, who pay taxes and fees for "street safety," to pay with their health and sometimes with their lives because of the "insecurity of the street," urging the staff in the structures of the ministry to show that they are stronger than those who commit crimes, professionals and dedicated to the law and the citizen, told Agerpres.

Present in the resort of Mamaia at a presentation of the personnel and hardware of the ministry's structures that will act this summer season at the seaside to increase the degree of citizen safety and ensure public order, Predoiu spoke about the crimes and aggressions that have occurred in the last few days in our country.

"Unfortunately, we are meeting today in a context where, following the commission of serious crimes, Romanian citizens lost their lives, innocent citizens. And I think it is my duty that, above all (...), to express my sympathy to the families of the victims, sincere condolences to the bereaved families and at the same time to assure all Romanian citizens that the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, whether it is the police or the structures prepared for emergency situations, will do their duty in the future and will make this society remain a safe one, despite some isolated individuals or groups who break the law, the rights of citizens, endanger the citizens' lives and health. (...) I congratulate the Romanian Police for intervening with professionalism and promptness following these tragic events, identified, confirmed and detained several of the alleged perpetrators and I express my confidence that justice will prevail, without forgiveness, based on the evidence gathered by the police and prosecutors. The safety of the citizen is in no way and for nothing negotiable", said the Minister of Internal Affairs Predoiu at the opening of the event.

According to him, people who commit crimes have lost their fear of the law and those who apply it, and it is the duty of the authorities to regain their respect.