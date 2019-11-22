IntMin Vela about August 10 2018: Cover-up started with classifying certain documents

Interior Minister Marcel Vela considers that in the case of the events of August 10, 2018, there was a "cover up" that started right with classifying some documents, which would involve "some civil and criminal liability."

"Covering up this case file started right with classifying some data and events that took place on August 10, because if they hadn't tried a cover-up or hadn't intended to hide anything, the case file would have been public for everyone and would have had nothing to hide. (...) This classification involves some civil and criminal liability," Vela told Thursday private broadcaster B1 TV.In his opinion, the declassification of all the documents was necessary both for the proper conduct of the investigation into the events of August 10 and for the citizens to find out the whole truth about that moment."There is also a ground of legal procedure, in the sense that the prosecutor, who is certified by ORNISS (...), can go through the report, but cannot use all the data in the report in the criminal investigation process. Because each party involved in this investigation has the right to defend itself and if the respective party or the lawyer does not have an ORNISS certificate, the respective evidence cannot be used by the prosecutor in the indictment. At the same time, if things have remained that way, admitting that all the parties to the trial are ORNISS certified, that process would have taken place behind closed doors. Therefore, its declassification serves the criminal investigation process, justice itself. (...) Justice needs to find out the truth and the public opinion also needs to be up to speed with what happened on August 10," the minister explained.He added that he is willing to declassify the conversations over the radio conducted by the law enforcement that intervened in the Victoriei Square on August 10.AGERPRES