IntMin Vela announces Military Ordinance No. 7, placement of Tandarei Town, Ialomita County, under quarantine

Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Saturday announced at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior that he signed the Military Ordinance No. 7 on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also approved by PM Ludovic Orban, and stipulates, among other things, that the Tandarei Town in Ialomita County will be placed under quarantine.

He mentioned that only transports of supplies for the population will be allowed to enter/exit the town.

"Social distancing is the only solution we have for now. (...) We will only overcome this period if we do everything right," said Minister Vela, who also underscored that the number of persons infected and who died of COVID-29 is very high in Tandarei Town.

