IntMinBode says not considering assessing activity of senior emergency management official Arafat

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday that assessing the activity of the head of the Department for Emergency Management Raed Arafat has not been under consideration, adding that at a certain moment an assessment will be made of all senior officials, according to AGERPRES.

"Assessing the senior officials is not based on a tragic incident, as was the case in Constanta. An assessment of the activity of a senior official is much more complex, and we have not discussed at this moment assessing his activity. Of course, at some point we will have an assessment of all senior officials, not targeting one person or another, and, as you know, secretaries of state have political backing. If they continue to enjoy political support from the coalition, they will stay in office (...) Definitely, it is not just a matter of political backing, the activity so far is very important, but then, how can we assess the activity of a senior official appointed a few days ago, not in terms of what he has achieved in a period of time, of say six months, a year?," said Bode, at the Parliament House.

He mentioned that a control team from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has been in Constanta since Monday to carry out a disciplinary investigation of the three officers with responsibilities in the firefighting intervention in the fire that took place last Tuesday.

According to Bode, the conclusions presented last Thursday were preliminary.

Bode also said informed that today a working group that analyses the possibility of county emergency management inspectorates purchasing rescue air cushions started operating.

He said that at the end of the working group's activity, it will be known why such equipment has not been purchased since 2015. "There has certainly been a discussion between the management of DSU and IGSU, on the one hand, and the inspectorates, on the other, those who are called to use them, and we will see why the equipment has not been purchased," said Bode.