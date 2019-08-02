Investigators find Alexandra's phone and other bone fragments

Investigators found on Friday in Caracal Alexandra Macesanu's phone, after defendant Gheorghe Dinca was taken out on the field, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) spokeswoman Mihaela Porime announced.

She mentioned that, following the search conducted at Dinca's home, bone fragments have also been identified, which are to be subjected to an expertise.

"Following a house search, bone fragments were identified, which are to be analysed from a genetic and anthropological point of view. Moreover, at the defendant's home, there was also found biological evidence, which will also be subjected to lab tests. Furthermore, today, we took out the defendant on the field and he indicated the place where he disposed off Alexandra's phone, a phone that was, in fact, found," the DIICOT representative stated.

Mihaela Porime mentioned that the anthropological and genetic report will be received and the investigators' activity conducted at Dinca's house will be suspended and resumed the next day.

"Following the works, today's activity will be suspended, we are to continue the house search the next day. Moreover, in respect to the anthropological and genetic report, we are to get it in the case and, depending on it, we will return with a new statement," the DIICOT spokesperson mentioned.

When asked whether the investigators picked up all the images on the video cameras in which Gheorghe Dinca might be caught, the DIICOT representative said that "most of the footage was picked up."

Mihaela Porime added that the investigators who came to Caracal "were prepared with everything necessary so that the activity be conducted in good conditions."