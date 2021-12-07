Investments in PNS will be directed to economic performance, viability, not towards paperwork competition (minister)

Investments and investment schemes in the new National Strategic Plan (PNS) will be directed towards economic performance and viability of investment, not towards a paperwork competition, said, on Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Chesnoiu.

"I am coming with a different approach for the future PNS, in the sense in which the investments and investment schemes will be directed to the economic performance and viability of investment, not towards a paperwork competition, with random point tables determined by the state. If we have priority directions established, then we should direct investments to reach those indicators. The economic viability in any investment must have primacy further than reaching some indicators that are rather uncorrelated with the need on the market and that's why there will certainly be financing schemes for the beer industry in the future National Strategic Plan, because we are going from the potential and viability of such an investment," said Adrian Chesnoiu, in an online debate on the beer industry, organized by the Brewers of Romania Association.

He mentioned that presently the PNS is being elaborated, which targets investments in the 2nd Pillar of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and its vision is that Romania cease making strategies responding to "yesterday's needs."

"Even this morning I had a discussion with my colleagues in the Management Authority outlining my vision on what needs to happen in Romanian agriculture in the future. We shouldn't be making strategic plans and strategies in Romania that respond to yesterday's needs, we must draw up strategies that respond to future needs, so that the challenges and risks or vulnerabilities that can appear in the future have concrete measures for intervention and correction. Whereas in the PNS, its elaboration will start from the commercial balance deficit and from the need in industries connected to agriculture that wish to integrate the raw materials resulting from the work of farmers. This work is extremely important and I believe that the beer industry is one of the industries that can perform and can bring Romania's agriculture to the level of performance that we all desire," Chesnoiu explained.

In his opinion, Romania should produce as much raw material as possible so that the pollution regarding the transport of raw materials be as low as possible and thus reduce the carbon footprint.

"We are forced to produce as much raw material in Romania as possible so that the pollution caused by the transport of raw materials be as low as possible and thus all industries and economic activities may align to the ambitious environmental objectives that the European Union has brought in the recent period. The need will intersect with the possibility and capacity of Romanian farmers to adapt to future challenges and the role of the Ministry I believe will be one that is practical enough in the support of the beer industry of Romania," the Minister of Agriculture added.