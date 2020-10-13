 
     
Investments of 30bn lei in Romania in first nine months of 2020

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Florin Cîțu

The value of investments registered in Romania in the first nine months of the year is 30 billion lei, being the only country in the European Union (EU) where investments had a positive contribution to GDP dynamics in the first half of 2020, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, according to Agerpres.

"Romania is the only country in the EU where investments have made a positive contribution to GDP dynamics in the first half of 2020. Investments guarantee the recovery of the economy in 2020 and strong economic growth in 2021," Citu said.

According to the relevant minister, within nine months, investments of 30 billion lei were registered, "the largest amount in the last 10 years" and "more than in entire 2016 or 2017".

 

 

