Involvement of medical universities needed to shake up Romania's stale production of innovative medicines (Health minister)

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila declared on Wednesday that no innovative medicine is produced in Romania and called for the involvement of medical universities in this research & development area.

"I think it is extremely important to get medical universities engaged in this area, because they can contribute not only with the expertise part, but they can also develop, as we all try to follow best practice models from other countries where universities are involved in major research and development projects, including those in the pharmaceutical industry, accomplishing spectacular achievements in terms of research and development and the development of academic capacities," the minister told a conference organized by the Romanian Association of International Medicines Manufacturers (ARPIM), agerpres reports.

Also, Rafila emphasized that the access to innovative medicines must stay in balance with the need for this type of medicines and with the existing budgetary resources, pointing out that the Health Ministry and the National Healthcare Insurance Office support access to innovative medicines, provided that it does not affect access to generic medicines.

The minister added that in Romania there was a "competition" to ensure the "cheapest" generic medicines, but that this has led to the disappearance of some products from the market.