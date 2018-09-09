 
     
Ioana Gaspar wins futures tournament in Szekesfehervar

tenis

Romanian tennis player Ioana Gaspar, 7th seed, won the futures tournament in Szekesfehervar (Hungary), featuring with prizes worth 15,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Vanda Lukacs in the final on Sunday, 7-5, 6-3. 


Aged 35, Gaspar (WTA #837) added to her track record the fifth futures title, after an 18-year break. 

In the first round, Gaspar prevailed over Swiss Bojana Klincov, 7-6 (5), 6-2, in the round of sixteen she defeated Austrian Sinja Kraus, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarter-finals she took advantage of Polish Weronika Jasmina Forys abandoning the match after the first set, won 6-2, and in her second-to-last match she outplayed Anastasia Petrova (Hungary), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

