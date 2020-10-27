Iohannis, about acquisition of ICU equipment, with European funds: 662 beds of this kind - approved

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, that there is approval for the acquisition of 662 ICU beds, from European funds, in the context of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He mentioned that, "following the analysis of the needs of hospitals, there will be an acquisition, through specific procedures - again from European funds - of the entire range of machines and equipment necessary to outfit health units, from monitors, ventilators, beds, anaesthesia machines, to ultrasound machines and RT-PCR machines."

The President said that accessing European funds "will have an extremely important impact."

"We will have a significant increase in each of these indicators, the figures being calculated precisely by specialists," the President emphasized.

The remarks were made by the president after a session to evaluate and present measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic. The session was attended by Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, deputy chair of the Romanian Society for Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Dorel Sandesc, and the head of the ICU unit of the Carol Davila Military Emergency University Hospital of Bucharest, Dan Corneci.