Iohannis, about Dragnea: The man already has the fears, obsessions and nightmares of a dictator

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, declared on Friday that the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule) president Liviu Dragnea, has the "fears, obsessions and nightmares of a dictator", specifying that he did not receive any information concerning an alleged assassination attempt of the social-democrat leader. 


Asked by the journalists if he received any sort of information concerning an assassination attempt on Liviu Dragnea, Klaus Iohannis said that he has never heard of such a thing. 

"I have never heard anything about this. But the way it was said on the television, it looked to me that the man has the fears, obsessions and nightmares of a dictator. Yes, I am referring to Dragnea," Iohannis underlined. 

President Iohannis is participating in a session of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), that is taking place at a hotel in central Sibiu.

