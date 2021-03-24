Iohannis: Additional restrictions must be enforced for Bucharest

Quarantining Bucharest is not a solution, but further restrictions need to be enforced, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"For Bucharest, there is a need to take additional restriction measures," the president said.

He stressed that crowds must be eliminated.

President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday, together with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several members of the Government, in the first action of the afforestation campaign in the desertified area of southern Romania, which takes place in Dabuleni in the County of Dolj.