Iohannis: As long as war continues, we can expect attempts to influence economies through 'fake news'

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday about the fuel price situation that as long as the war in Ukraine continues, we can expect any attempt to influence European economies through 'fake news'.

"A significant part of this war is in the area of fake news and misinformation. And you know very well that the Government started the checks today, first thing in the morning, to see how yesterday's situation was reached, which in fact started from a single petrol station, but it seems that the information has been artificially amplified and has led to almost a wave of panic. It is dangerous if such a panic develops from a fake news and we have to be very careful also with the information we receive and serious journalists and newsrooms need to be very careful about what information they take over and spread," the head of state said before attending the informal European Council meeting in Versailles, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked if the Romanian state is ready to deal with fake news campaigns and if we can expect other campaigns, President Iohannis replied: "As long as the war continues, we can expect any attempt to influence European economies through fake news. That is why we need to be very careful, and yes, the state is ready to intervene in such campaigns."