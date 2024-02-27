Iohannis: At least part of the green technology used in new investments must be made in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday that energy efficiency measures must support the most vulnerable consumers, but also that at least part of the green technology used in new investments must be made in Romania.

The remarks were made during the event "Good practices for the environment advanced by civil society," held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on the occasion of the World Day of Non-Governmental Organisations."I am glad that the coalition governing Romania is interested in solving environmental problems. In recent months, the coalition has committed itself to a firm timetable for achieving climate neutrality at national level, has taken steps to develop the circular economy and has created new green financial instruments. However, many challenges remain. Energy access and energy efficiency measures must support the most vulnerable consumers through investments that simultaneously reduce bills and pollution. At least part of the green technology used in new investments must be made in Romania to generate new jobs and added value here at home," said the President.He mentioned that Parliament has a "major" responsibility for an "orderly" and fair green transition."The green transition must work for everyone. Thus, it is imperative to strengthen our capacity to formulate and implement effective environmental policies, as well as to optimise the use of European funds earmarked for them. It is also essential that national legislation facilitates an orderly and fair green transition. Romania's Parliament has a major responsibility in this respect," said Iohannis.