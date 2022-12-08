Iohannis: Austria's regrettable, unjustified attitude of today risks to affect European unity and cohesion

The lack of consensus today regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, against the background of Austria's opposition, is deeply unfair for our country and the Romanian citizens, president Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania deserved to receive a favourable vote. It is confirmed by the solid data, the results of the recent evaluation missions of the Member States and the European institutions. Only one member state has chosen to ignore these realities and to block European unanimity, inexplicably and difficult to understand for the entire European Union. Austria's regrettable and unjustified attitude at today's meeting risks affecting European unity and cohesion, which we so desperately need especially in the current geopolitical context," the president said, after the JHA Council.

He emphasizes that Romania will continue to act responsibly, decisively and in good faith in the direction of strengthening the internal security of the European Union, as it has done so far and thanks all the member states and the European Commission who, recognizing Romania's merits in securing the EU's external border and in strengthening the European project, supported our country's accession to Schengen.

"The support and solidarity expressed today was impressive, reconfirming the appreciation Romania enjoys at European level," says the president.

Klaus Iohannis adds that adherence to the area of free movement remains Romania's strategic objective.

"Dear Romanians, Romania does not stop here! Joining Schengen is our strategic objective and we will not stop until we reach it," concludes president Iohannis.AGERPRES