Iohannis: Business environment in Romania must be released from guillotine of unpredictability of OUG 114-type

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the business environment in Romania should be released from the "guillotine of unpredictability of the OUG (emergency ordinance) 114-type."

"As long as we do not encourage private initiative and investments we cannot really talk about the long-term prosperity of Romanians. We must stop treating private companies as enemies of the country, as PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule] and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule] are doing, and public finance and economic policies will have to be rectified, otherwise the next generations will feel the burden of an increasingly painful bill, which the PSD - ALDE government has knowingly rolled from year to year," said Iohannis, who participates in the National Liberal Party's National Council.