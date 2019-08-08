 
     
Iohannis: Business environment in Romania must be released from guillotine of unpredictability of OUG 114-type

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis România

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the business environment in Romania should be released from the "guillotine of unpredictability of the OUG (emergency ordinance) 114-type."

"As long as we do not encourage private initiative and investments we cannot really talk about the long-term prosperity of Romanians. We must stop treating private companies as enemies of the country, as PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule] and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule] are doing, and public finance and economic policies will have to be rectified, otherwise the next generations will feel the burden of an increasingly painful bill, which the PSD - ALDE government has knowingly rolled from year to year," said Iohannis, who participates in the National Liberal Party's National Council.

