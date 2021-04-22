Iohannis: Coalition is working in extremely difficult conditions; Citu Gov't and coalition, coping well

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Citu Government and the coalition are "coping well" with this period, noting that his assessment is a positive one.

"The coalition has been working in extremely difficult conditions. We have not had such a pandemic crisis for more than a hundred years. We must be aware of the depth of this crisis that complicates all administrative procedures. In my opinion, the coalition and the Citu Government are coping well during this period, they ensured that the Romanian economy does not collapse, they took care that enough places are available in hospitals for the sick to be treated, that we have a budget for this year and all these things must be appreciated at their fair value," said the president.

He added that, in parallel, work was done on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be updated and will bring a significant increase in the investment area. "So my assessment is a positive one," President Iohannis added.