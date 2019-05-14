President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees for the decoration of the Memorial of the Victims of Communism and of the Resistance in Sighet, and of the "Memorial of the Revolution of 16-22 December in Timisoara" Association, respectively, the Presidential Administration informed, according to Agerpres.

"In order to mark the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, as a sign of appreciation and recognition for the important research activity of the totalitarian phenomenon and the promotion of the national and European values, the President of Romania awarded the"The Cultural Merit" Order in grade of Knight, Category E - "National Cultural Heritage", the Memorial of the Victims of Communism and the Resistance in Sighet," the Presidential Administration specified.

At the same time, "in sign of recognition and appreciation for the important contribution made in keeping alive in the collective memory of those who fought for freedom and for defending human dignity by setting up in Timisoara the "Memorial of Revolution - December 1989 "complex, as well as for the effort made looking into the December 1989 events, President Klaus Iohannis awarded the Order of Cultural Merit, in rank of Knight, Category E - "National Cultural Heritage", the "Memorial of Revolution 16 - 22 December 1989 Timisoara" Association, the cited source mentioned.