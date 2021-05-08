Iohannis: Equal opportunities for women and men represent normalcy in a free society

Equal opportunities for women and men represent normalcy in a free and democratic society, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message posted on Facebook on Saturday.

He talks about the efforts in Romania to reduce inequalities in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Although there is still much to improve, I am convinced that Romania will continue to make sustained efforts to reduce existing inequities. The National Equal Opportunity Day is a good opportunity to raise awareness once again that women are still facing stereotypes and prejudices related to career and role in the family, negative trends that have intensified globally in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the head of state underlines.

The President added that "violence against women, gender inequality and discrimination are harmful phenomena that must be fought with all forces."

"I therefore encourage the most active support of women in the decision-making process, in society, politics and the economy, as well as the involvement of men as active partners in family life," the head of state concludes.

May 8 was declared, in 2015, the Day of Equal Opportunities between women and men in Romania.