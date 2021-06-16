Iohannis: Estonia - champion of digitalisation and e-government; We have a lot to learn

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Estonia is well ahead of Romania in terms of digitalisation and e-government, a context in which he said he would encourage Romanian leaders in the field to contact Estonian counterparts for a collaboration.

"It is well known that Estonia is a champion of digitalisation and e-government. It is equally clear that our very good relations are a solid basis for collaboration in this field. I will encourage all those in the field in our country to contact their Estonian counterparts and let us try to work together on a successful concept. Estonia is well ahead of us in terms of e-government systems, digital services for all citizens, network security and so on. We have a lot to learn and I am optimistic about a very healthy collaboration in this area," Iohannis said in a joint conference with his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid, noting that he will visit the e-Estonia Center on Thursday.

The head of state also stressed in discussions with his Estonian counterpart the special interest in intensifying trade and sectoral exchanges."We also noticed that after the problems caused by the pandemic, our economic relations have been experiencing a good recovery since the beginning of this year," he said.The Estonian President said that her country is open to cooperating with Romania in the digital field."I am happy that you have decided to visit the e-Estonia Center tomorrow, because this pandemic period has shown us that we cannot live without secure digital tools. (...) We are very open to cooperate in this regard as well," added Kersti Kaljulaid.President Klaus Iohannis pays a state visit to Estonia on Wednesday and Thursday.