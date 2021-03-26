Iohannis: EU, in difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic

President Klaus Iohannis attended the European Council meeting in video conference format on Thursday, in which he made an appeal to European leaders for the defence, consolidation and unity of the European Union, stressing that it is in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informs a release of the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES.

With regard to the mechanism for the distribution of vaccines in the Union, President Iohannis has called for maintaining the pro-rata principle in force for the distribution of vaccines at EU Member States level.

"The President of Romania expressed support for the European Commission's recent proposal on the authorisation of the export of vaccines, but called for caution in the use of this mechanism so as not to affect free trade. Regarding the European Commission's proposal for the establishment of a digital certificate, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the need for it not to create discrimination between EU citizens. The President of Romania stressed that these certificates should be used only for medical purposes and without affecting the freedom of movement within the Union," the cited source shows.

In the context of the Union's efforts to create and operate as quickly as possible a European vaccine distribution mechanism to support third countries, the Romanian president has given a vote to support the Eastern Partnership states in managing the health crisis. Iohannis pointed out that Romania has donated 21,600 doses to Moldova, with more than 50,000 more doses to be donated in the coming days.

According to the Presidential Administration, at the Extended Euro Summit, the European leaders adopted a declaration stressing the importance of strengthening the international role of the Euro. It is also stressed the importance of ensuring an inclusive and sustainable recovery and increased economic resilience, as preconditions for strengthening the global role of the Euro.