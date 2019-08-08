 
     
Iohannis: I propose president-PNL partnership become nucleus catalyzing all energies for functional state

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis România

President Klaus Iohannis proposed to the Liberals on Thursday that the president - National Liberal Party (PNL) partnership should become "the nucleus that will catalyze all energies" so that Romania becomes a functional state.

"I propose that the president - PNL partnership become the nucleus that will catalyze all energies so that Romania becomes a functional state, with efficient institutions in the service of the citizen," said Iohannis, who is participating in the National Council of the National Liberal Party.

