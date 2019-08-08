Iohannis: I propose president-PNL partnership become nucleus catalyzing all energies for functional state

President Klaus Iohannis proposed to the Liberals on Thursday that the president - National Liberal Party (PNL) partnership should become "the nucleus that will catalyze all energies" so that Romania becomes a functional state.

