Iohannis: I shall raise Schengen topic in European Council meeting

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he would raise the topic of Romania's accession to the Schegen area in the European Council meeting.

"I shall raise the Schengen topic. (...) It is very clear that we, Romanians, want to be part of the Schengen area. Entering Schengen remains a main objective," the head of state said, before attending the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (EU-ASEAN) Summit.

He said that in order to reach this objective two issues needed to be solved: Austria's attitude, which is reserved, and Holland's vote that was a mixture, for Romania, in favour, for Bulgaria partly against.

According to Iohannis these matters need to be solved via diplomacy.

"There will not be a boycott against Austria on behalf of the state or the public authorities," Iohannis said.

President Klaus Iohannis participates in the EU-ASEAN Summit on Wednesday and in the meeting of the European Council on Thursday.