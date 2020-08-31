Iohannis: I want to remark efforts of Romanian-language teachers abroad

President Klaus Iohannis remarks, in the message sent on Monday on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day, the effort of teachers abroad who "transmit to the new generations the roots inherited from the past and help them define themselves culturally and spiritually".

"A special message is addressed to those who speak and preserve the Romanian language abroad. I am convinced that it is not easy to preserve their identity, language and faith. I also want to note the efforts made by the Romanian language teachers abroad who pass to the the new generations the roots inherited from the past and help them define themselves culturally and spiritually. Their mission is often difficult, accomplished under difficult conditions, and therefore teachers deserve, in addition to our respect and appreciation, concrete measures to support them," said the head of state, according to the Presidential Administration.He adds that "the school not only transmits knowledge, but forms characters"."Encouraging reading, developing calligraphy, writing and pronouncing words correctly develop us as people, as a society and as a nation. Language is our treasure and it is the duty of each of us to protect it," Iohannis said.On the occasion of the celebration of the Romanian Language Day, the Cotroceni Palace will be illuminated on Monday, starting with 20:00, in the colors of the national flag.