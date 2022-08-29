Iohannis: I welcome German Chancellor's announcement regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, a strategic objective of our country

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Twitter thanking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's support for Romania's Schengen accession, noting that this is a strategic objective for our country, which meets all the technical requirements.

"I welcome today's announcement from Prague by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Germany's support for Romania's Schengen accession - a strategic objective of my country, which clearly meets all the technical requirements. I thank him for his personal commitment," Iohannis wrote, on Twitter, told Agerpres.