 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: I welcome German Chancellor's announcement regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, a strategic objective of our country

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Twitter thanking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's support for Romania's Schengen accession, noting that this is a strategic objective for our country, which meets all the technical requirements.

"I welcome today's announcement from Prague by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Germany's support for Romania's Schengen accession - a strategic objective of my country, which clearly meets all the technical requirements. I thank him for his personal commitment," Iohannis wrote, on Twitter, told Agerpres.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.