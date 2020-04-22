 
     
Iohannis: I will have a meeting with MEC reps to draw up pupils' classes resumption

President Klaus Iohannis announced that on Wednesday he would have a meeting with Education Ministry (MEC) representatives on drawing up a concrete plan for pupils going back to school.

"We'll have a staged relaxation plan. We'll establish exactly what activity can be resumed. An extremely important activity is the school activity, and even this afternoon I will meet the management of the Education Ministry to begin drawing up a concrete plan for pupils going back to school. This plan will be publicly presented as soon as it is drawn up with all corresponding details," Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the meeting on the COVID-19 epidemic management measures with PM Ludovic Orban, the Interior and Health Ministers, Marcel Vela and Nelu Tataru, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.

At the same time, he showed that an assessment and a plan is being worked out to provide exactly how the economic activity will be resumed, particularly in the areas strongly restricted, for instance the commercial area.

